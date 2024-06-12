Former U.S. President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump to Feature on Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast

Logan Paul has just announced an exciting update for his Impaulsive podcast: his next guest is none other than former U.S. President and WWE Hall of Famer, Donald Trump.
The WWE United States Champion shared the news on his social media today. Trump, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, is well-known in the wrestling world for his appearance at WrestleMania 23 in the memorable Battle of the Billionaires. In that match, Trump's representative, Bobby Lashley, triumphed over Vince McMahon’s representative, Umaga.
United States Champion 🤝 United States President @realDonaldTrump— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 12, 2024
Podcast drops tomorrow @impaulsive pic.twitter.com/h9X1sKMfiu
