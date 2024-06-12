WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former U.S. President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump to Feature on Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2024

Logan Paul has just announced an exciting update for his Impaulsive podcast: his next guest is none other than former U.S. President and WWE Hall of Famer, Donald Trump.

The WWE United States Champion shared the news on his social media today. Trump, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, is well-known in the wrestling world for his appearance at WrestleMania 23 in the memorable Battle of the Billionaires. In that match, Trump's representative, Bobby Lashley, triumphed over Vince McMahon’s representative, Umaga.

