New Developments on The Grizzled Young Veterans Potentially Signing with AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2024

The Grizzled Young Veterans are in Negotiations with AEW

The team of James Drake and Zack Gibson recently competed on the April 27th edition of AEW Collision, where they were defeated by The Acclaimed. Although G.Y.V. were not given the All Elite graphic, discussions with AEW are still ongoing.

According to Fightful Select, both parties are continuing to explore future collaborations. However, the report indicates that it is "NOT A SLAM DUNK" that G.Y.V. will secure full-time positions with AEW, though the promotion remains interested. Previously, G.Y.V. wrestled for TNA without contracts, a stint that concluded in March.

G.Y.V. were with WWE for several years before becoming free agents at the beginning of 2024.

AEW Reportedly Hires Former TNA Creative Member RD Evans

According to PWInsider, RD Evans was spotted working backstage for AEW at their Collision event on Saturday and is expected to be present at [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 12, 2024 05:10PM

 

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #grizzled young veterans

