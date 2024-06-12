New Developments on The Grizzled Young Veterans Potentially Signing with AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Grizzled Young Veterans are in Negotiations with AEW

The team of James Drake and Zack Gibson recently competed on the April 27th edition of AEW Collision, where they were defeated by The Acclaimed. Although G.Y.V. were not given the All Elite graphic, discussions with AEW are still ongoing.

According to Fightful Select, both parties are continuing to explore future collaborations. However, the report indicates that it is "NOT A SLAM DUNK" that G.Y.V. will secure full-time positions with AEW, though the promotion remains interested. Previously, G.Y.V. wrestled for TNA without contracts, a stint that concluded in March.

G.Y.V. were with WWE for several years before becoming free agents at the beginning of 2024.