Ric Flair Retracts Statements Blaming Bischoff, Russo, and Herd for WCW Collapse

Ric Flair is walking back his previous comments about who he thought was responsible for the downfall of WCW, coinciding with Vice TV airing the “Who Killed WCW?” docuseries. This series covers the rise and fall of the promotion founded by Ted Turner in 1988 after his Turner Broadcasting System bought Jim Crockett Productions. WCW was shut down in 2001 and purchased by WWE, with Part 2 of the docuseries premiering on Tuesday night. The Rock, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, Booker T, Konnan, Madusa, and more are interviewed for the four-episode series.

Earlier this week, Flair took to Twitter to name Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, and Jim Herd as the three people responsible for killing the promotion, citing his past issues with all three men. Flair had a contract dispute with Herd, who wanted him to take a substantial pay cut. This led to Flair joining WWE for a short run before returning to WCW.

Today, Flair took to Twitter to retract his comments and apologize to the three men. He wrote the following:

“A Very Important Person In My Life Reminded Me Yesterday That Twitter Is The Weakest Form Of Communication. I Want To Take This Opportunity To Apologize To Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso Because I Really Don’t Know. I Unfairly Judged You Without Knowing The Inner Workings And Behind The Scenes Of The Business On The Corporate End With People You Had To Report To And Work With. I Wish On A Personal Note That All 3 Of Us Could Have Worked Together And Had Better Relationships! For Vince Calling Me The GOAT, I Appreciate That & You Did Help My Son To Pursue His Dream In Wrestling. I Am Going To Do Eric Bischoff’s Podcast, But It Won’t Be To Bury Anybody. It’s To Discuss Our Differences! @TheRock Is Making A Movie On My Life, And I’m In A Great Place! I Hope This Can All Be Put Behind Us!”