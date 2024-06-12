AEW Star Was Backstage At Tuesday's WWE NXT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Since AEW's launch in 2019, many stars have switched between WWE and AEW, testing new creative directions under different leadership. Wrestlers often visit rival promotions to see friends, and one AEW name was spotted backstage at NXT post-Battleground in Orlando, FL.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports AEW talent Rebel was at the show, though the reason remains unclear. Rebel, known for her alliances with former AEW Women’s Champions Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, initially joined AEW to do hair and make-up before becoming an on-screen character in 2020.

Last year, AEW featured a storyline questioning Ruby Soho's allegiance in a feud between Hayter and Baker versus Toni Storm and Saraya, positioning WWE outsiders against AEW homegrown talent. Rebel is still under contract with AEW and has a personal connection to someone at NXT.