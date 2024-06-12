WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Was Backstage At Tuesday's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2024

Since AEW's launch in 2019, many stars have switched between WWE and AEW, testing new creative directions under different leadership. Wrestlers often visit rival promotions to see friends, and one AEW name was spotted backstage at NXT post-Battleground in Orlando, FL.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports AEW talent Rebel was at the show, though the reason remains unclear. Rebel, known for her alliances with former AEW Women’s Champions Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, initially joined AEW to do hair and make-up before becoming an on-screen character in 2020.

Last year, AEW featured a storyline questioning Ruby Soho's allegiance in a feud between Hayter and Baker versus Toni Storm and Saraya, positioning WWE outsiders against AEW homegrown talent. Rebel is still under contract with AEW and has a personal connection to someone at NXT.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #nxt #rebel

