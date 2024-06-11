GCW Aims to Host Sabu's Retirement Match in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After a long and successful wrestling career, Sabu is preparing to get in shape for his retirement match.

During a recent appearance on the “Conversations with The Wrestling Classic” podcast, Sabu revealed that GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) has expressed interest in hosting his final match in January 2025. However, Sabu has other plans and would prefer to wrestle his last match in AEW. He explained,

“My goal is to work out until the last match and I know the last match isn’t tomorrow. GCW wants me to do my last match with them in January. I said, ‘I don’t know if I’ll be ready.’ I don’t want my last match in January. I want it in July and I want it in Las Vegas.”

He continued, “I’m gonna have a final match eventually, I’m not in shape for it yet. I’m hurting too much, but I’m hoping my pain eases up. I’m sure it will. I’d like to maybe do my final match with [AEW] because they have a big platform and a big paycheck.”