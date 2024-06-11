AEW Collision Sees Viewership Increase and Key Demo Boost for June 8th Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership numbers are in for the June 8th episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 388,000 viewers and achieved a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Both figures show an increase from the June 1st episode, which garnered 378,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demo. The event was held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with an attendance of 2,158 fans.

Collision featured top stars in action, including AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, The Blackpool Combat Club, FTR, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.