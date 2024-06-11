WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Collision Sees Viewership Increase and Key Demo Boost for June 8th Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2024

AEW Collision Sees Viewership Increase and Key Demo Boost for June 8th Episode

The viewership numbers are in for the June 8th episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 388,000 viewers and achieved a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Both figures show an increase from the June 1st episode, which garnered 378,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demo. The event was held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with an attendance of 2,158 fans.

Collision featured top stars in action, including AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, The Blackpool Combat Club, FTR, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.

Adam Copeland Shows Promising Recovery After Surgery

Last month, Adam Copeland retained his AEW TNT Title over Malakai Black in a brutal Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at AEW Double Or Nothing in [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 11, 2024 01:56PM

Source: WrestleNomics
Tags: #aew #collision #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87929/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π