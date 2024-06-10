Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, June 10, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live report partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS (6/10/2024)

"WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." gets us started. We then see the Superstar arrival shots, so WWE knows who Toledo is going to boo and cheer tonight, as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, alongside Pat McAfee.

Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest Kick Off The Show

Drew McIntyre's theme hits and out comes "The Scottish Warrior" to kick off the show. He settles in the ring but is drowned out by "CM Punk!" chants. He acknowledges them and moves on, asking who is ready for a new champion? He mentions how Damian Priest is only champion because of The Judgment Day's help.

Damian Priest's theme hits and he comes out to confront his challenger for the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland show this weekend. Priest says McIntyre has made this clear. He says he loves his crew, but he doesn't need any of them to beat McIntyre. McIntyre says it's a nice speech, but he's only champ because of them.

Priest says how about this. He says Finn Balor vs. McIntyre tonight. If McIntyre wins, The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside. If Balor wins, not because he needs them there but because he wants them there, The Judgment Day will be at ringside. McIntyre says you have to respect a man who is willing to dig his own grave.

McIntyre says he's gonna beat Balor and he hopes Priest shakes his hand next week, because he's gonna be standing here as the new world champion. "Hit my music!" he says before walking off.

Liv Morgan Continues To Come Onto Dominik Mysterio

Cole and McAfee are shown on camera and Cole introduces a video package updating fans on what has been going on with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. We see footage of what went down at the start of last week's show, and again during the Braun Strowman match, and again at the end of the show.

Back inside the arena, we see Dom-Dom approach Liv Morgan, who has her feet up laughing as he walks in. Dom says he doesn't want anything to do with her. Liv starts touching all over Dom-Dom and calling him a gorgeous man. She tells him if he changes his mind ... and hands him her room key.

IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria

The theme for IYO SKY hits and out comes "The Genius of the Sky" with Dakota Kai by her side. She heads to the ring, as Cole points out, in a bad mood after having her Queen of the Ring aspirations ruined by Lyra Valkyria. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break on that note.

When we return, we see footage of Damian Priest visiting the Puerto Rican Day Parade, something he calls an annual tradition he has enjoyed since childhood. We see Braun Strowman talking with the LWO backstage ahead of their six-man tag-team match later tonight. Inside the arena, Lyra Valkyria comes to the ring.

The fans don't seem to know to do the "WOO!" to the beat of her theme in Toledo. The bell sounds and off we go with our first match of the evening. Lyra starts off strong, but SKY takes over as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see IYO still dominating the action.

Lyra hits Night Wing and goes for the cover, but Dakota interferes at ringside. Lyra hits a drop kick through the ropes to her on the floor. She heads to the top-rope, but SKY knocks her down. IYO hits a Meteora and then heads to the top-rope.

She goes for the Over The Moon-sault, but Lyra gets her knees up. Lyra goes for Night Wing, but IYO blatantly pulls her head to escape and roll her up for the win. After the match, Damage CTRL attacks until Kayden Carter & Katana Chance run out to make the save.

Winner: IYO SKY

Dominik Mysterio Brings The Judgment Day Up To Speed On Liv Morgan

Back inside The Judgment Day Clubhouse backstage, we see Carlito, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh catch up with Dom-Dom, who is already there when they arrive.

They ask him what's up, and he says he's got to be honest. He says Liv Morgan was just in here and he told her to leave him alone, but she left her room key. Carlito says, "That's cool!" We head to commercial.

Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Carlito

When we return, we see Damian Priest catch up with the rest of The Judgment Day backstage. We move on to Sami Zayn talking with Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa when Otis walks in. Zayn forgives Otis and assures him he's got potential without Chad Gable.

Back inside the arena, Rey Mysterio's theme hits and out he comes with the LWO for our next match of the evening. As they settle in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see highlights from NXT Battleground and a vignette from Ludwig Kaiser about Sheamus.

The theme for Braun Strowman hits and outt he comes to join Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee for scheduled six-man tag-team action. The Judgment Day theme hits next and out comes Carlito, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio looking like Bullet Club Gold in a three-person circle facing outwards on all sides.

After the entrances wrap up, the bell sounds and off we go. We see Carlito start things off with Strowman, who man-handles him. Strowman tags out and in comes Rey. McDonagh tags in for his team and we see Rey go to work on him as the crowd comes to life in the background.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, things pick up and we see Liv Morgan end up on ringside, where she is knocked on Dom, who falls down. She is mounted on top of him and starts stroking his chest with her finger again. Zelina Vega peels her off and they brawl. "The Big Son Of A B*tch" Strowman tags Dragon in, who hits his top-rope finisher off Strowman's shoulders, as WWE's new Ricochet, for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee

Sami Zayn vs. Otis

A video package airs for Ilja Dragunov, who talks about being the king of NXT, and having to repeat that process in WWE. He talks about Bron Breakker being the golden child. He talks about having what it takes to be the real emerging star from NXT. "The Mad Dragon" vows to make him suffer.

After this wraps up, we see Dragunov backstage when Ricochet approaches him. He says he knows Dragunov is going to show him exactly who "The Mad Dragon" is and what he is all about. We see Sami Zayn walking the halls, as he's coming out when we return. We head to another break.

When we return, we see IYO SKY lost in thought with Dakota Kai trying to get through to her. Kairi Sane also tries comforting her but SKY yells out in a rampage and walks off screaming in Japanese by herself as Kai and Sane look concerned. Back inside the arena, Zayn's catchy tune hits. "Let's go!"

Zayn settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening. But first, his music fades down and he grabs a mic. Fans chant "Sami! Sami!" He talks about how he's gonna end what has become a very personal rivalry with Gable at WWE Clash this weekend in Scotland. Gable comes out with Alpha Academy on that note.

Gable assures them that his crew are happy with their master. One-by-one, Zayn points out how none of the three look happy. Gable tells them to quit talking to them. He says Otis is the most vicious he's ever been and he's gonna unleash him on Zayn right now. As Otis walks to the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial.

As we settle back in from the break, the bell sounds and Otis and Zayn start getting after it. We see Gable shouting instructions to Otis from ringside. He demands he blast a defenseless Zayn with more clubbing forearms in the corner. He yells at him to stick to the plan. Zayn ends up hitting a Helluva Kick for the win in a very quick match.

Once the match wraps up, Gable immediately rolls into the ring and begins unloading on Zayn with a post-match attack. He holds Zayn for Otis to knock him out, but Otis just drops his head like a dog in trouble. Gable smacks him and hits him.

Otis turns and unleashes his rage on Gable. Gable smiles and stares down at Zayn. Otis turns and growls at Gable, who cowers in the corner. Otis teases a big punch to Gable but decides against it and storms off to the back. Gable smirks with an evil grin as Cole calls him Dr. Frankenstein.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

Backstage, we see The Miz looking for R-Truth. He finds him. Truth says he just saw a fortune teller. He reveals to Miz that they have a tag-team title defense tonight against A.P.A. He says he's having visions of unicorns. Miz is baffled. In comes Scarlett with a tarot card for Miz. She says AOP will be ready to take your titles tonight.

After she leaves, we return inside the arena where Jade Cargill's theme hits. Out comes one-half of the women's tag champs. The music fades down and Bianca Belair's theme hits. Out comes the girl who never needed you at all, spinning her massive ponytail, as she and Cargill head to the ring. We head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler come to the ring. The commentators talk about Baszler losing to Lola Vice in NXT Underground last night. Cathy Kelley interviews Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn about getting to challenge for the titles in their home country of Scotland this weekend. They come out and get beat in two minutes by Baszler, who gets a choke for the easy win. Nice.

Winners: Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov

A video package is shown for Bron Breakker, much like Ilja Dragunov earlier in the show. Back live inside the arena, his theme hits and the dogs in Toledo start barking as he makes his way to the ring for his scheduled showdown against "The Mad Dragon," as the two former WWE NXT World Champions do battle next.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Cole and McAfee plug ticket on-sales for some upcoming shows and then read a X post that flashes on the screen from former NFL star RG3, who talks about Bron Breakker being the future of WWE.

The theme for Ilja Dragunov hits and out comes "The Mad Dragon" as we get ready for what on paper is an exciting match. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Dragunov actually starts off strong, but it is Bron who violently knocks him out to the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Dragunov proceed to beat the crap out of Breakker for quite some time, hitting ruthless suplexes and H-bombs off the top-rope. Ultimately, however, Breakker takes over and hits a big spear. On the floor, he manhandles Dragunov and then finishes him off in the ring with another spear for the win. Afterwards, he goes to inflict more punishment until Ricochet comes out of nowhere for the save.

Winner: Bron Breakker

WWE World Tag-Team Championships

Awesome Truth (C) vs. Authors Of Pain

It's time for championship action! The theme for Awesome Truth hits and out comes R-Truth rapping. "People over there, what's up?!" Bars, yo. Miz is doing his thing, saying "...the Awesome Truth!" when asked by Truth to "tell'm who we is..." What is The Miz, in his mid-40s now rapping and dancing around? He's a good sport. We head to a pre-match commercial.

We return from the break to a quick interview with Sheamus, followed by some promotion for WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland. Karrion Kross and The Final Testament are interviewed, before heading out with the Authors of Pain for their title opportunity. The duo settle in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

After some basic back-and-forth early action, we see the fight spill out to the floor, where New Day ends up appearing on the scene and essentially costing the AOP their opportunity at capturing tag team gold. With the win, the Awesome Truth duo of R-Truth and The Miz retain.

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag-Team Champions: Awesome Truth

Bron Breakker Savagely Takes Out Ricochet

Backstage, we see Bron Breakker attack Ricochet and badly beat him down. They fight out to the parking garage area, where Breakker hoists Ricochet on top of a platform and hits a big, vicious slam onto the windshield of a car. We head to a break.

When we return, Samantha Irvin's reaction to her husband being assaulted it shown and then we see her with him as he is loaded into an ambulance. Cole mentions Adam Pearce isn't here tonight, but says someone needs to do something about Breakker.

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

It's main event time!

The sword swipes and then out comes Drew McIntyre for his final in-ring assignment ahead of his home country return at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland, where he challenges for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. As he settles in the ring, because Samantha Irvin left with Ricochet in the ambulance, no one is there to do the announcements.

Pat McAfee does, calling McIntyre a handsome son of a bitch over the house mic. As McIntyre finishes settling into the ring for his high stakes main event against Finn Balor, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Cole and McAfee run down the lineup for WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland, after reminding fans that Cody Rhodes has been announced for tomorrow night's post-Battleground 2024 episode of WWE NXT. The Judgment Day theme hits after that.

As Finn Balor makes his way out for the final match of the WWE Clash go-home show, McAfee handles the ring introduction for him. "From the bum-ass Judgment Day, is ..." Ouch. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. If McIntyre wins, no Judgment Day at ringside at WWE Clash. If he loses, Judgment Day will be at ringside for his title match this weekend.

We see some regular back-and-forth action coming out of the gate, and then McIntyre settles into the early offensive lead. Out on the floor, Balor starts to take over, blasting him with some chops. Back inside the ring, McIntyre takes back over. He knocks Balor out to the floor, but when he goes to follow-up, Balor knocks him down. He goes running on the ring apron, but McIntyre sweeps his legs out from him on the floor.

McIntyre hits a huge belly-to-belly suplex that launches Balor over the commentary table. We see an instant super slow-motion replay of that as Cole and McAfee talk us into a mid-match commercial break. This will be our final commercial time out of the show. When we return, McIntyre gets a Claymore Kick for the win right in front of Priest, who is at ringside now watching. McIntyre gets the win, no Judgment Day at ringside this weekend. The show ends with the two staring each other down.

Winner: Drew McIntyre