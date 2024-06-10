WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Wrestling Stars' Scrapped WWE NXT Appearance Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2024

A planned appearance of TNA Wrestling stars on WWE's NXT Battleground last night was scrapped, according to Fightful Select.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace faced Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship but ultimately lost when Tatum Paxley appeared, stealing the TNA Knockouts Championship. TNA star Ash By Elegance (WWE’s Dana Brooke) then distracted Jordynne, allowing Roxanne to retain her title.

Gail Kim and Jonathan Gresham, along with Anthem executives, were also present but not shown on camera. Fightful Select reports there was a brief consideration to feature them on the broadcast.

Many expect NXT representation at TNA's Against All Odds pay-per-view on June 14, where Jordynne Grace will host an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #battleground #las vegas

