Ash By Elegance Joins TNA iMPACT Lineup After Surprise NXT Battleground Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2024

Ash By Elegance has been making headlines this past week.

After sitting ringside for the Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at the TNA iMPACT 20th Anniversary show, the former WWE Superstar known as Dana Brooke also appeared at the WWE NXT Battleground premium live event on Sunday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

On Monday, TNA Wrestling announced her upcoming appearance on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

“After her shocking appearance at NXT Battleground last night, Ash By Elegance returns to the iMPACT Zone this Thursday at 8/7c on TNA+ and AXS TV,” the announcement read.

With that known, here’s the updated lineup for the 6/13 show:

- Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. ABC

- Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz

- Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

- Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz

- Matt Hardy invites The System to The Hardy Compound

- Steph De Lander gives an answer to PCO

- Ash By Elegance in action


