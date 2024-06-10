Complete Schedule of Events in Scotland Leading Up to WWE Clash at the Castle

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This Saturday, WWE will invade the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, for its Clash at the Castle premium live event. Leading up to the show, WWE has scheduled the following events in Scotland to promote the event:

Thursday, June 13th: WWE will open its Clash at the Castle superstore at St. Enoch Centre at 10 AM local time.

Friday, June 14th: WWE will host and stream its Clash at the Castle Kickoff event at SEC Centre Hall 4 at 4 PM local time. The event is open to the public. In the United States, the show will stream at 11 AM EST.

Friday, June 14th: WWE SmackDown will take place at the OVO Hydro with the following matches:

- Michin vs. Nia Jax

- DIY on the Grayson Waller Effect

- Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

- Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor (dark match)

- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (dark match)

Saturday, June 15th: WWE will host Clash at the Castle. The latest card includes:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship I Quit Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre