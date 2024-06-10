WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Dissatisfied with UFC Apex Setup at Battleground 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE made its debut at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with NXT Battleground 2024 on Sunday night.

Headlining the event, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams faced Ethan Page in Page's in-ring debut, while NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez battled TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a historic co-main event for the NXT Women’s Title.

Kelani Jordan became the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion by winning a ladder match in the opener. The event was held in a smaller venue, accommodating just over 600 people.

WrestleVotes reported that some NXT Superstars were unhappy with the floor spacing at the venue, stating:

“While thankfully nothing came of it, I’m told a handful of Superstars were unhappy with the floor spacing around the ring last night at the UFC Apex for Battleground. It was noticeably tighter than at standard WWE/NXT events.”

NXT returns with Heatwave on July 7th in Toronto during Money in the Bank weekend.