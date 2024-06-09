WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Launches New YouTube Channel

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2024

A WWE star has launched a new YouTube channel with the first videos uploaded this week.

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Brutus and Julius Creed moved to WWE’s main roster last November.

The Creed Brothers are rumored to be forming a trio with Chad Gable on Raw, but meanwhile, Brutus has been busy.

Brutus Creed has started a YouTube channel, ‘BIG Brutus Bites’, where he reviews various foods.

In his latest video, Brutus reviews fries from Wendy’s, Burger King, and McDonald's to determine the best fries among the big three fast food chains.

Find the link to Brutus’ video and channel below.


