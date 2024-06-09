Latest Lineup Announced for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following Saturday's AEW Collision, a new match has been added to this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Jack Perry will square off against Dustin Rhodes in a qualifying match for the TNT title ladder match at Forbidden Door. Here’s the updated lineup:

- AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

- AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis

- TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes

- TV Time with Chris Jericho featuring Private Party

- RUSH vs. TBD