Latest Lineup Announced for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2024

Following Saturday's AEW Collision, a new match has been added to this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Jack Perry will square off against Dustin Rhodes in a qualifying match for the TNT title ladder match at Forbidden Door. Here’s the updated lineup:

- AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

- AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis

- TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes

- TV Time with Chris Jericho featuring Private Party

- RUSH vs. TBD

