Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, June 8, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/8/2024)

This week's show opens with the Elton John "Saturday Night" theme song intro and then we shoot inside the arena.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. FTR

Claudio Castagnoli's theme hits. He makes his way out with Wheeler Yuta for tonight's opener. The Blackpool Combat Club duo settle in the ring and their music dies down. The FTR tune hits next and out come Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for tonight's show as fans chant "FTR! FTR!"

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Yuta and Wheeler kick things off for their respective teams. Yuta slaps a side head lock on Wheeler and then catches him with some quick drop kicks.

The crowd is pro-FTR in Council Bluffs, however they boo them when they stop Castagnoli from trying his Big Swing a few minutes later. He tries for it again, but again Wheeler thwarts the attempt. Castagnoli gets a sharpshooter on Wheeler at the same time Harwood has one on Yuta.

The two trade slaps, let go of the holds and intensify the striking exchange. All four men end up trading shots in the middle of the ring before powdering off into the corner in two-man striking exchanges. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see FTR fight into the offensive lead and go for the Shatter Machine, but it is broken up right into Castagnoli's Big Swing spot. Yuta hits a drop kick on the final swing for a close two count. Moments later, FTR hit the Shatter Machine this time, but the follow-up pin attempt is broken up.

The ring announcer informs us over the house speakers that there is only two minutes remaining in the match. Castagnoli gets a close two and then slaps a cross-face on Wheeler as the clock winds down. The bell sounds and we're informed the time limit has expired.

Harwood gets on the mic and calls for five more minutes. Brandon Cutler comes out on behalf of the AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. He says the contract for this match was for 20 minutes. Castagnoli does the Big Swing to Cutler for a big pop. FTR follow up with the Shatter Machine. Castagnoli says they can run it back any time.

Time-Limit Draw

Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade

Backstage, Kyle O'Reilly talks about his main event tonight against Orange Cassidy when in walks Roderick Strong and The Undisputed Kingdom. Strong tells O'Reilly before leaving, "..just remember what you said!" The commentators question what that could mean.

Inside the arena, Kris Statlander's theme hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is her scheduled opponent for this evening, Robyn Renegade of The Renegade Twins. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Statlander gets the quick jump on Renegade before ultimately finishing her off in what amounted to a quick squash match. Afterwards, Stokely Hathaway gets on the mic and announces Statlander for the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament. Backstage, Willow Nightingale does the same.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV

Back inside the arena, the theme for Dustin Rhodes hits and out comes "The Natural" for our next match of the evening. He settles inside the squared circle and then the theme for his opponent hits. Out comes Johnny TV accompanied by Taya Valkyrie. The bell sounds and off we go.

Dustin establishes the early offensive lead over Johnny and then rolls out to the floor, where he puts his arm around Taya as she has her back turned to the ring apron. She turns her head to the side and realizes who it is and he yells to spook her. Johnny TV comes out and he takes care of him, too, before rolling him back into the ring.

Before rolling back in to continue to work on Johnny, we see Dustin getting into a battle of words with Taya, which allows Johnny to hit a dive through the ropes on him. He and Taya kiss as they stand over Dustin on the ring steps. On that note, we shift into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Rhodes fight back into the offensive driver's seat and take over. He appeared to have things finished up for the win, but when he went for the pin, Taya put Johnny's foot on the ropes. Moments later, Taya gets involved again and the ref ejects her. Dustin then hits his finisher for the hard-fought victory.

After the match, Dustin says he's getting old. He says he's got two things he wants to talk about. First is the fans. He thanks them for always supporting him. He thanks the camera men, which he calls the best in the business. He says he also wants to talk about the sick-o Jack Perry.

He says everyone missed him when he was gone, but when he came back, he attacked the man that signs their paychecks. He says he's heard Perry talk about sacrificing so much for the business. He tells him he hasn't sacrificed sh*t. He goes on to announce a match between the two for next week's AEW Dynamite. We head to another commercial.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Premier Athletes vs. Trip Jordy & Dante Leon

We return from the break to a video package featuring Zack Sabre Jr. talking about Orange Cassidy ahead of AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door. When we return inside the arena, the Premier Athletes duo of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari make their way to the ring. Already in the ring are their opponents, Trip Jordy & Dante Leon.

The bell sounds, Nese and Daivari ambush the no-name duo, and before I can finish Googling to make sure I've got the names of their opponents correct, the match is over. Nese and Daivari pick up the win to continue their build toward Samoa Joe and HOOK.

Winners: Premier Athletes

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

Scorpio Sky's return is teased once again in another direct-to-camera talking heads video package. After it wraps up, AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm makes her way to the ring for our next match of the evening. Lady Frost comes out next and then the bell sounds to get this one started.

This one doesn't last long either, as Storm busts a pose that freezes Frost, as the champ turns and vogues into the camera as the shot turns to black and white. After her stunning close-up, we head to a mid-match break. When we return, Storm quickly picks up the win. After the match, she declares Mariah May for the Owen Hart Cup.

Winner: "Timeless" Toni Storm

Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs

When we return, we see Samoa Joe and HOOK with a camera crew with them. They have the crew follow them as they seek out, find and gain revenge on the Premier Athletes duo of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. They end up beating them down and forcing "Smart" Mark Sterling to watch as Joe makes sure he knows who did this to them.

Back inside the arena, Daniel Garcia's theme hits and out he comes to a decent crowd reaction, as "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard joins in on special guest commentary, as he always does when Garcia is in the ring. His opponent, Tate Mayfairs, is already in the ring waiting for him. The bell sounds and off we go with this one.

Mayfairs makes a good showing for himself early on, as Nigel McGuinness sings his praises on commentary. Garcia ends up taking over and picking up the big victory. He plays to the crowd afterwards and heads to the back. A video package for Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis is shown for next week's AEW Dynamite title match.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O'Reilly

It's main event time!

But first, announced for next week’s special one-year anniversary of AEW Collision: We’ll hear from Christian Cage, Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin in a TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier, The House of Black will return, Deonna Purrazzo will take on Thunder Rosa in a no disqualification match.

From there, we shoot backstage where Orange Cassidy is interviewed about having no friends after so many wanting to be his friend last year. He is asked about Zack Sabre Jr. challenging him for AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 and can't even wrap his head around it right now, as he also has Kyle O'Reilly to worry about.

Cassidy says, in fact, he's got to go right now. He can't talk right now. He simply walks off seemingly defeated psychologically. Back inside the arena, his theme hits and out he comes for our main event of the evening, as we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Kyle O'Reilly also makes his way out to the ring and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Cassidy being distracted mentally is pointed out a few times early on in the match by the commentators.

The action spills out to the floor, where Cassidy pulls into the offensive lead as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Cassidy starting to do his hands-in-the-pocket routine. O'Reilly keeps stopping him, but eventually he does.

The two end up on the floor, where The Undisputed Kingdom, sitting in the front row behind the barricade, whisper something into his ear, presumably whatever they referred to earlier in the show. O'Reilly starts to settle into a comfortable offensive lead as we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the final commercial time out of the evening, we see Cassidy and O'Reilly fighting in back-and-forth fashion as the crowd comes to life in the background. Cassidy does the wimpy-kicks routine, which O'Reilly responds to in kind.

The shots get stronger as they continue to trade and then O'Reilly gets Cassidy in a submission while his hand is in his pockets. Cassidy survives. Fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. Well-deserved one, at that. Meanwhile, Cassidy takes over and calls for the Orange Punch. O'Reilly avoids it and goes for an armbar into a double wrist lock.

O'Reilly uses Cassidy's pocket like a gi sleeve to tighten a choke. Cassidy eventually fights his way free, hitting a Beach Break for a close two-count. Matt Taven is shown praying in the front row as the match continues. Cassidy goes for an Orange Punch again, but again O'Reilly avoids it. Seconds later, Cassidy connects and gets the win. Great main event.

After the match, we see Trent Beretta and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family in all black. They hit the ring from behind and attack Cassidy. O'Reilly sees this as he's dejected after losing and walking to the back. He decides to turn around and try and help, but they beat him down, too.

Kris Statlander comes out and shakes hands with Trent and leans down to pick up Cassidy for a cheap shot, when Willow Nightingale's theme hits. She runs out to a big pop and chases them off to make the save and end the show on a positive note. That's how this week's episode wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Orange Cassidy