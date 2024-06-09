ROH On HonorClub: Spoiler Results from 6/8 Taping in Council Bluffs, IA

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2024

Matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub at the AEW Collision show on Saturday night in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Below are complete spoiler results from the taping, courtesy of Cage Match:

- The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & Jacked Jameson defeated Jay Marston, Isaiah Harris & Eric Eznite.

- Anthony Henry, Cole Karter & Griff Garrison w/Maria defeated The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) w/Trish Adora & Serpentico.

- Jacoby Watts w/Nick Comoroto defeated Brandon Cutler.

- Marina Shafir defeated Maggie Minerva.

- Lance Archer defeated Deonn Rusman.

- Leyla Hirsch defeated Diamante.

- Titan defeated Aaron Solo.

- Lee Johnson defeated Alex Reynolds w/Evil Uno.