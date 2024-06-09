WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jon Moxley’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Opponent Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2024

Jon Moxley’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Opponent Revealed

AEW and NJPW have announced a new match for their upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event featuring Jon Moxley.

Moxley recently secured title eliminator victories over Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Double Or Nothing and EVIL at NJPW Dominion. Now, he is focused on the next major event for both promotions.

Tetsuya Naito accepted Moxley's open challenge after Moxley successfully defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against EVIL. Moxley agreed to the Forbidden Door match, setting up a rematch, as he previously defeated Naito to win the title.

The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 30, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. Here's the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Swerve Strickland (champion) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (champion) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Title For Title Match: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. TBD

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (champion) vs. Tetsuya Naito


Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door #jon moxley #tetsuya naito

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87882/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π