Jon Moxley’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Opponent Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW and NJPW have announced a new match for their upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event featuring Jon Moxley.

Moxley recently secured title eliminator victories over Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Double Or Nothing and EVIL at NJPW Dominion. Now, he is focused on the next major event for both promotions.

Tetsuya Naito accepted Moxley's open challenge after Moxley successfully defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against EVIL. Moxley agreed to the Forbidden Door match, setting up a rematch, as he previously defeated Naito to win the title.

The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 30, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. Here's the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Swerve Strickland (champion) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (champion) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Title For Title Match: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. TBD

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (champion) vs. Tetsuya Naito