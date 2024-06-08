Ricochet Gives WWE Notice, He WIll Leave Once Contract Expires

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It was recently reported that Ricochet’s WWE contract will be expiring during the summer of 2024. In an update, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed with multiple sources that Ricochet has given notice. With Ricochet intending to leave the company when his contract expires, he is expected to be written out of WWE storylines in the near future.



Johnson also noted the following…



“One source we spoke with said they were giving Ricochet ‘all the credit in the world for betting on himself.’ One would think he’ll quickly be a hot commodity as a free agent.”



Last month, AEW’s Will Ospreay expressed interest in wanting to work with Ricochet again.