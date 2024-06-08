WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Arn Anderson Suggests His Health Isn't Great In Response to a Possible WWE Retur

Posted By: James Walsh on Jun 08, 2024

Arn Anderson Suggests His Health Isn't Great In Response to a Possible WWE Retur

Arn Anderson, who used to be Cody Rhodes’ on-screen coach in AEW, spoke with Busted Open Radio and commented on potentially reuniting with Cody on WWE television…

“In case you don’t know, I am 65 and my liver is 127. I am on short time and I don’t have a lot of time, probably on the planet, much less in the business. But, I am dedicating whatever time I have left in one way or the other to helping my son Brock (Anderson), who is breaking in, get a spot in the business with some company and get established and help him get to a position where he can make a living, he could contribute and be a valuable asset to whatever company that uses him. That’s what I wanna dedicate whatever time I have left for.”

“Would I come back in the right situation for a short-term something with Cody? If anybody out there thinks it’s a good idea, let me know, I don’t know. That would be something because he and I never had that conversation.” (quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #arn anderson #wwe #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87880/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π