Arn Anderson Suggests His Health Isn't Great In Response to a Possible WWE Retur

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Arn Anderson, who used to be Cody Rhodes’ on-screen coach in AEW, spoke with Busted Open Radio and commented on potentially reuniting with Cody on WWE television…



“In case you don’t know, I am 65 and my liver is 127. I am on short time and I don’t have a lot of time, probably on the planet, much less in the business. But, I am dedicating whatever time I have left in one way or the other to helping my son Brock (Anderson), who is breaking in, get a spot in the business with some company and get established and help him get to a position where he can make a living, he could contribute and be a valuable asset to whatever company that uses him. That’s what I wanna dedicate whatever time I have left for.”



“Would I come back in the right situation for a short-term something with Cody? If anybody out there thinks it’s a good idea, let me know, I don’t know. That would be something because he and I never had that conversation.” (quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)