WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tony Schiavone Defends Former WWE/WCW Writer Vince Russo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2024

Tony Schiavone Defends Former WWE/WCW Writer Vince Russo

During his podcast, former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on the "Who Killed WCW?" documentary, stating:

“I have watched some of the ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ but I won’t watch that. Because I know what it is — it’s a hatchet job. I see these people talking to the camera in ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ and I’m going, ‘What are we doing?’ Have some freaking respect for the business that paid you a lot of money.”

Schiavone also defended former WWE/WCW writer Vince Russo, saying:

“I hate it that Russo gets all the sh*t that he gets. It’s not fair. Vince Russo worked endlessly, tirelessly, to put a product together. He did. And [he] was good to me, and was a good guy. And I’m honest about that.”

Source: quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #aew #wcw #vince russo #tony schiavone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87879/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π