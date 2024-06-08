Tony Schiavone Defends Former WWE/WCW Writer Vince Russo

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his podcast, former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on the "Who Killed WCW?" documentary, stating:

“I have watched some of the ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ but I won’t watch that. Because I know what it is — it’s a hatchet job. I see these people talking to the camera in ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ and I’m going, ‘What are we doing?’ Have some freaking respect for the business that paid you a lot of money.”

Schiavone also defended former WWE/WCW writer Vince Russo, saying:

“I hate it that Russo gets all the sh*t that he gets. It’s not fair. Vince Russo worked endlessly, tirelessly, to put a product together. He did. And [he] was good to me, and was a good guy. And I’m honest about that.”