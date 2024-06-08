WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Dispatched Camera Crew to Capture Logan Paul at 2024 ModRetro Classic Tetris Championship Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2024

Logan Paul was upfront about his whereabouts on Friday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul appeared in a pre-taped video segment to send a message to LA Knight, explaining why Knight hasn’t earned an opportunity to face a champion like him.

In the segment, Paul mentioned that he was participating in a Tetris tournament. This was indeed the case.

The social media star took part in the 2024 ModRetro Classic Tetris Championship Tournament on Friday, June 7, 2024. Although Paul didn't secure a victory, he advanced to the second round before being eliminated.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE dispatched a camera crew to the tournament, so fans might see related content on their social media channels or in future TV programming.

Whether this ties into LA Knight’s promise to “bring SmackDown to him” since Paul wasn't present at SmackDown again this week, remains to be seen.

Source: PWInsider
