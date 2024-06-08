Hulk Hogan Passes Iconic Finisher to Rising Star Shinichiro Kawamatsu

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his time in Japan Hulk Hogan wrestled a different style there and famously used the Axe Bomber finisher, which he has now passed down to Shinichiro Kawamatsu.

Shinichiro Kawamatsu of DDT Pro Wrestling secured a significant victory using the Axe Bomber at the June 8th DDT show. Kawamatsu revealed backstage that he learned the move directly from Hogan.

This was confirmed by a video on Twitter featuring Hogan and Kawamatsu, where Hogan declared, "My number one disciple, Kawamatsu, will inherit the Axe Bomber! What will you guys do if the new 'Number One' Axe Bomber goes out of control, brothers!"

The Axe Bomber, a powerful lariat, was Hogan’s signature move in Japan. By passing it to Kawamatsu, Hogan shows his lasting influence in wrestling and Kawamatsu’s dedication to the craft.