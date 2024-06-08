WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Hulk Hogan Passes Iconic Finisher to Rising Star Shinichiro Kawamatsu

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2024

Hulk Hogan Passes Iconic Finisher to Rising Star Shinichiro Kawamatsu

During his time in Japan Hulk Hogan wrestled a different style there and famously used the Axe Bomber finisher, which he has now passed down to Shinichiro Kawamatsu.

Shinichiro Kawamatsu of DDT Pro Wrestling secured a significant victory using the Axe Bomber at the June 8th DDT show. Kawamatsu revealed backstage that he learned the move directly from Hogan.

This was confirmed by a video on Twitter featuring Hogan and Kawamatsu, where Hogan declared, "My number one disciple, Kawamatsu, will inherit the Axe Bomber! What will you guys do if the new 'Number One' Axe Bomber goes out of control, brothers!"

The Axe Bomber, a powerful lariat, was Hogan’s signature move in Japan. By passing it to Kawamatsu, Hogan shows his lasting influence in wrestling and Kawamatsu’s dedication to the craft.


Tags: #wwe #hulk hogan #shinichiro kawamatsu #ddt pro wrestling #japan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87877/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π