Matt Cardona Reveals Motivation Behind Launching Z! True Long Island Story

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

GCW General Manager Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, discussing various topics, including his time in WWE as Zack Ryder.

Cardona reflected on his WWE tenure, saying, “I had been in WWE for a few years and of course that was my dream to be there, but it wasn’t my dream to just be a guy on the roster. It’s cool, it’s awesome. I can say I’m a WWE superstar, but I didn’t feel like I was a superstar.”

Regarding his decision to launch the Z! True Long Island Story, Cardona explained, “I’m always trying to achieve more goals, not that I’m not satisfied with what I’ve accomplished, of course I am, but I’m a big dreamer just like you guys and I feel like we only live once and YOLO right? But you have to go for it. If not now, when?”