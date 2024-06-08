WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Matt Cardona Reveals Motivation Behind Launching Z! True Long Island Story

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2024

Matt Cardona Reveals Motivation Behind Launching Z! True Long Island Story

GCW General Manager Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, discussing various topics, including his time in WWE as Zack Ryder.

Cardona reflected on his WWE tenure, saying, “I had been in WWE for a few years and of course that was my dream to be there, but it wasn’t my dream to just be a guy on the roster. It’s cool, it’s awesome. I can say I’m a WWE superstar, but I didn’t feel like I was a superstar.”

Regarding his decision to launch the Z! True Long Island Story, Cardona explained, “I’m always trying to achieve more goals, not that I’m not satisfied with what I’ve accomplished, of course I am, but I’m a big dreamer just like you guys and I feel like we only live once and YOLO right? But you have to go for it. If not now, when?”


Tags: #wwe #zack ryder #matt cardona #z true long island story

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87876/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π