Tonight's AEW Collision Lineup Expands with New Bouts

AEW will present a new episode of Collision tonight from Council Bluffs, IA, at the Mid-America Center.
The promotion has been actively expanding the lineup over the past few days, with three major matches recently announced: an FTR vs. BCC tag team match, Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost, and Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly.
In a newly added bout, Dustin Rhodes will face Johnny TV, marking Rhodes' first match since his World Title Eliminator loss to Samoa Joe on the April 10 Dynamite episode. Additionally, Kris Statlander is set to take on Robyn Renegade.
Following a hyped vignette on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia will be in action against Tate Mayfairs. Stay tuned as more matches and segments are expected to be added throughout the day.
