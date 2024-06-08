WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tonight's AEW Collision Lineup Expands with New Bouts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2024

Tonight's AEW Collision Lineup Expands with New Bouts

AEW will present a new episode of Collision tonight from Council Bluffs, IA, at the Mid-America Center.

The promotion has been actively expanding the lineup over the past few days, with three major matches recently announced: an FTR vs. BCC tag team match, Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost, and Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

In a newly added bout, Dustin Rhodes will face Johnny TV, marking Rhodes' first match since his World Title Eliminator loss to Samoa Joe on the April 10 Dynamite episode. Additionally, Kris Statlander is set to take on Robyn Renegade.

Following a hyped vignette on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia will be in action against Tate Mayfairs. Stay tuned as more matches and segments are expected to be added throughout the day.

Chad Gable Receives Strong WWE Offer Amid AEW Interest

WWE star Chad Gable, a key figure under Chief Content Officer Triple H, is making headlines as his contract is set to expire soon, sparking [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 08:04PM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87867/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π