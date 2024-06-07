WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Confident in Re-Signing AEW Star Amid WWE Interest

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

A bidding war for AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo is expected to heat up between AEW and WWE as his contract is set to expire soon.

Penta, who has wrestled for AAA, MLW, TNA Impact, CMLL, and Lucha Underground, is a former TNA World Champion and two-time Lucha Underground Champion.

LuchaLibreOnline reported that Penta's contract expires between August and September 2024, and WWE is interested.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was an issue with Penta appearing on shows with CMLL talent due to his AAA affiliation, but it seems resolved ahead of Forbidden Door. Meltzer wrote, "Tony Khan indicated he was confident Penta would stay with the promotion. Others have said Penta was looking at buying the rights to his name to ensure he could take the gimmick to WWE if necessary."

Meltzer also mentioned that Penta might explore his options as a free agent once his deal is up.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan #penta el zero

