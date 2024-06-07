WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Insiders Urge Tony Khan to Sign Chad Gable

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

AEW Insiders Urge Tony Khan to Sign Chad Gable

Chad Gable joins other WWE stars, such as Ricochet and Natalya, whose contracts are nearing expiration. Despite his recent push as the leader of Alpha Academy and a heel turn, Gable's deal ends today.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported interest from both AEW and WWE in Gable. WWE's offer is described as excellent, but AEW can't legally make an offer until his WWE contract expires. Meltzer stated, “He does have key people in AEW pushing him to Tony Khan. Gable would have to allow his contract to expire to get an offer.”

Gable is still advertised to challenge for the Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle next Saturday.

AEW Dynamite Sees Modest Viewership Rise for June 5th Episode

The viewership numbers for the June 5th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been released. According to WrestleNomics, AEW Dynamite attract [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 01:29PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #chad gable

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87858/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π