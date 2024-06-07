AEW Insiders Urge Tony Khan to Sign Chad Gable

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Chad Gable joins other WWE stars, such as Ricochet and Natalya, whose contracts are nearing expiration. Despite his recent push as the leader of Alpha Academy and a heel turn, Gable's deal ends today.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported interest from both AEW and WWE in Gable. WWE's offer is described as excellent, but AEW can't legally make an offer until his WWE contract expires. Meltzer stated, “He does have key people in AEW pushing him to Tony Khan. Gable would have to allow his contract to expire to get an offer.”

Gable is still advertised to challenge for the Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle next Saturday.