AEW Insiders Urge Tony Khan to Sign Chad Gable

Chad Gable joins other WWE stars, such as Ricochet and Natalya, whose contracts are nearing expiration. Despite his recent push as the leader of Alpha Academy and a heel turn, Gable's deal ends today.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported interest from both AEW and WWE in Gable. WWE's offer is described as excellent, but AEW can't legally make an offer until his WWE contract expires. Meltzer stated, “He does have key people in AEW pushing him to Tony Khan. Gable would have to allow his contract to expire to get an offer.”
Gable is still advertised to challenge for the Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle next Saturday.
⚡ AEW Dynamite Sees Modest Viewership Rise for June 5th Episode
The viewership numbers for the June 5th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been released. According to WrestleNomics, AEW Dynamite attract [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 01:29PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com