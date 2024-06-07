Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost Added to June 8th AEW Collision – Updated Lineup Announced

A thrilling new matchup is set for this Saturday’s AEW Collision!
AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm will face off against Lady Frost in a non-title bout at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Updated card:
- Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost
- Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR
#AEWCollision— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 7, 2024
THIS SATURDAY, 6/8!
Council Bluffs, IA
TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT
AEW Women's World Champion
"Timeless" Toni Storm
vs @RealLadyFrost
Ahead of her World Title match vs @MinaShirakawa at Forbidden Door, TCM's "Timeless" Toni Storm fights Lady Frost on TNT,
THIS SATURDAY!
