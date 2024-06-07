WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost Added to June 8th AEW Collision – Updated Lineup Announced

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

A thrilling new matchup is set for this Saturday’s AEW Collision!

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm will face off against Lady Frost in a non-title bout at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Updated card:

- Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

- Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR


