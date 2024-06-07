WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Match Announced for June 8th AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

The first matchup for this Saturday’s AEW Collision has been unveiled.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed on social media that the Blackpool Combat Club, featuring Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, will face off against FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a tag team bout. The June 8th AEW Collision will be held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Tags: #aew #collision

