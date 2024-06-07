First Match Announced for June 8th AEW Collision

The first matchup for this Saturday’s AEW Collision has been unveiled.
AEW President Tony Khan revealed on social media that the Blackpool Combat Club, featuring Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, will face off against FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a tag team bout. The June 8th AEW Collision will be held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
#AEWCollision— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 6, 2024
THIS SATURDAY, 6/8!
Council Bluffs, IA
TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT
@WheelerYuta/@ClaudioCSRO Vs @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR
After last night's return, Doctors have today cleared Yuta to continue.
Now THIS SATURDAY for the first time ever:
Claudio/Yuta collide vs FTR on TNT! pic.twitter.com/hCXrCp3DiH
