AEW Dynamite Sees Modest Viewership Rise for June 5th Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

The viewership numbers for the June 5th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been released.

According to WrestleNomics, AEW Dynamite attracted 790,000 viewers, achieving a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This marks an increase from the May 29th episode, which had 787,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the same demo. The latest episode took place at the Blue FCU Arena in Loveland, Colorado.

The episode featured Swerve Strickland defending the AEW World Championship in the main event against Roderick Strong. Other top stars in action included Bryan Danielson, Saraya, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix, Mark Briscoe, Mariah May, and more.

Source: WrestleNomics
Tags: #aew #dynamite #ratings

