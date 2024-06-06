Brian Gewirtz Reveals Why Hulk Hogan Turned Down 'Who Killed WCW?'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Don't expect to see Hulk Hogan in the new "Who Killed WCW?" documentary series on Vice TV.

Brian Gewirtz, a key figure at Seven Bucks Productions and former head writer for WWE, recently appeared on "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg." During the interview, he shed light on Hulk Hogan's absence from the new "Who Killed WCW?" docu-series, which premiered on Tuesday night on Vice TV.

According to Gewirtz, "The Hulkster" was contacted for an interview but ultimately turned it down. "We did reach out to Hulk," Gewirtz stated. "He is not appearing in the documentary to talk. He couldn't do it. We tried on both sides. It didn't work out. His POV is pretty much...a lot of people have a lot of opinions on him and talk about him. Some positive, some negative."

Gewirtz emphasized that Hogan's perspective is still represented in the series. "His POV is definitely represented on the show. Obviously, him and Eric are very close, and Eric can speak to a lot of Hogan's POV at the time, both in terms of signing him, the heel turn, the botched finish with Sting, the match with Goldberg, the Finger Poke of Doom, Bash at the Beach, all of that stuff is pretty well covered. He's not physically talking on the show, but he's definitely represented."