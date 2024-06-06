WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Star’s Contract Is Set to Expire Soon, WWE Interested

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 06, 2024

AEW Star’s Contract Is Set to Expire Soon, WWE Interested

An AEW star has a big decision ahead with his contract expiring soon. He'll need to choose between staying with All Elite Wrestling or exploring the free-agent market, where he reportedly has interest from WWE.

Penta El Zero Miedo has had a storied career, working with AAA, MLW, TNA Impact, CMLL, and Lucha Underground. He's a former TNA World Champion and a two-time Lucha Underground Champion.

He’s also held multiple tag team titles in AAA, AEW, PWG, Impact, and MLW. Since joining AEW in 2019, he’s thrived as both a singles and tag team star with his brother, Rey Fenix.

Miedo’s contract expires between August and September 2024, per LuchaLibreonline, and WWE is reportedly interested.

“Pentagón Jr’s contract with AEW is scheduled to expire between August and September 2024. He is scheduled to become a free agent. There is interest on the part of WWE in his services. This free agency will be extremely interesting,” reads a translation of the post.

No mention has been made of his brother's status with AEW or WWE’s interest in him.

Tony Khan Resolves Conflicts Between Major AEW Partners

AEW Dynamite on June 5, 2024, showcased former AAA stars alongside wrestlers associated with CMLL, making for a unique and exciting event. [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 06, 2024 01:10PM


Tags: #aew #penta el zero miedo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87843/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π