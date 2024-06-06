AEW Star’s Contract Is Set to Expire Soon, WWE Interested

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An AEW star has a big decision ahead with his contract expiring soon. He'll need to choose between staying with All Elite Wrestling or exploring the free-agent market, where he reportedly has interest from WWE.

Penta El Zero Miedo has had a storied career, working with AAA, MLW, TNA Impact, CMLL, and Lucha Underground. He's a former TNA World Champion and a two-time Lucha Underground Champion.

He’s also held multiple tag team titles in AAA, AEW, PWG, Impact, and MLW. Since joining AEW in 2019, he’s thrived as both a singles and tag team star with his brother, Rey Fenix.

Miedo’s contract expires between August and September 2024, per LuchaLibreonline, and WWE is reportedly interested.

“Pentagón Jr’s contract with AEW is scheduled to expire between August and September 2024. He is scheduled to become a free agent. There is interest on the part of WWE in his services. This free agency will be extremely interesting,” reads a translation of the post.

No mention has been made of his brother's status with AEW or WWE’s interest in him.