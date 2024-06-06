Eric Bischoff Shares Initial Hesitation About VICE's Who Killed WCW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of Wise Choices, Eric Bischoff discussed the VICE docuseries Who Killed WCW. Here are some key points from his conversation:

On Initially Hesitating to Join:

"I'll be honest with you, when I first got the phone call I was hesitant to do it, to get involved in another analysis of WCW. Because just about everybody — not just about, everybody that's approached it from a television point of view thus far has pretty much tried to tell the same story. And they’re living off of the dirtsheet narrative, second, third-hand information. Just a lot of kind of folklore more than anything. Guy Evans came along, wrote a great book about WCW. And I think the producers of Seven Bucks saw that book and said, ‘Wait a minute, there’s more story to tell.’"

On His Role in the Project:

"I did have some input in terms of wrangling talent, but I had no input in terms of content. Other than, of course, my contribution personally. So I am really hopeful that, as I was told early on in this process, this is going to be a different approach to the WCW story and the end of WCW. It is not going to be, for example, the WWE version. So we’ll see. With The Rock involved and again Brian Gewirtz, so I have a tremendous amount of respect. I’m hopeful."