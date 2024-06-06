Tony Khan Resolves Conflicts Between Major AEW Partners

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Dynamite on June 5, 2024, showcased former AAA stars alongside wrestlers associated with CMLL, making for a unique and exciting event.

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Blackpool Combat Club faced off against Team CMLL, which included Esfinge, Magnus, Rugido, and Volador Jr.

In another highlight, Rey Fenix, who has roots in both AAA and CMLL, competed in the 4-Way AEW International Title #1 Contender Match with Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Jay Lethal.

Additionally, another former AAA and CMLL star, Rush, made a surprise interruption during MJF's return segment on Dynamite.

The simultaneous presence of AAA and CMLL wrestlers on the same show has previously caused confusion. Dave Meltzer has noted that “the deal with CMLL is that on any television show that their talent appears on, no other Mexican wrestlers can appear.” However, Fightful Select reported that this is “outright false” according to AEW sources, clarifying that “CMLL talent is not supposed to be booked in angles or matches with AAA talent.”

Meltzer provided further updates on Wrestling Observer Radio about the relationships among AEW, AAA, and CMLL, stating:

“Yeah, Tony Khan said that they have pretty much worked it out. So that means that at Forbidden Door, RUSH and (Rey) Fenix and these guys can appear.

“Money talks, I guess. After a while, you get relationships… he’s really been a good partner for New Japan, and he’s trying to be a good partner for CMLL, and I guess CMLL got less stubborn as they’re trying to expose their guys in this country.

“It makes more sense for them. I mean, CMLL guys are getting more and more work in this country, and there’s even talk of CMLL trying to do shows in this country. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, I don’t think they’ll do it on their own, but time will tell.”