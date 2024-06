Another Title Match Added to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Earlier, it was announced that TBS Champion Mercedes Moné would face NJPW STRONG Women's Openweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title-for-title match at Forbidden Door.

In a later reveal, it was confirmed that Toni Storm would defend her AEW Women's Championship against STARDOM superstar Mina Shirakawa.