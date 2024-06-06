WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Title vs. Title Match Set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 06, 2024

A major match has been announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will face NJPW STRONG Women’s Openweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title-for-title showdown at the event on June 30th at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The announcement was made on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Colorado. This will be the second time Mercedes and Vaquer have clashed.

Updated card:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Title For Title Match:

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer

— Ben Kerin Jun 06, 2024 01:04PM


Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door

