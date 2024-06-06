AEW Rampage Spoilers For 6/7/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped this Friday's Rampage episode, which will air on TNT following Wednesday night's Dynamite event in Loveland, Colorado.

- Penta El Zero Miedo defeated The Butcher.

- The Acclaimed defeated Hunter Gray and Harvez. The Young Bucks interrupted their segment before Max Caster could finish his rap, following the angle on AEW Dynamite.

- The Gates of Agony defeated Private Party.

- AEW Trios Champions The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White and The Gunns) defeated Tyler Pane, Chris Wilde, and Caleb Crush.

- Mina Shirakawa defeated Serena Deeb. Mina is currently feuding with Toni Storm ahead of their match at Forbidden Door at the end of the month.