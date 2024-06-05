WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Viewers in for a Surprise Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2024

AEW fans are in for a treat tonight on Dynamite, as they are being prompted to look out for a QR code that promises a special surprise. The episode features the highly-anticipated return of MJF after his shocking appearance at Double or Nothing. Fans can also look forward to a TV Time with Chris Jericho segment, and an action-packed lineup including:

- Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Volador Jr., Magnus, Rugido, and Esfinge

- Saraya vs. Mariah May

- AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland defending against Roderick Strong

The @AEWonTV account tweeted this afternoon, “Keep your eye out for a QR code in AEW Dynamite tonight for a surprise from your CEO.”

Additionally, the post hinted that Mercedes Mone might be looking to reward her fans, although she has not been officially advertised for the show as of now.

