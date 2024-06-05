Andrade Dominates Karl Anderson to Advance in WWE Speed Tournament

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Andrade scored a significant victory on WWE Speed.

During the June 5 episode of WWE Speed, the first round of the #1 Contender’s Tournament saw Andrade taking on Karl Anderson. “El Idolo” secured a win in under a minute, advancing to the next round. He is now set to face Tommaso Ciampa, with the winner earning a shot at WWE Speed Champion Ricochet and the coveted title.