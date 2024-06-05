WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Andrade Dominates Karl Anderson to Advance in WWE Speed Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2024

Andrade scored a significant victory on WWE Speed.

During the June 5 episode of WWE Speed, the first round of the #1 Contender’s Tournament saw Andrade taking on Karl Anderson. “El Idolo” secured a win in under a minute, advancing to the next round. He is now set to face Tommaso Ciampa, with the winner earning a shot at WWE Speed Champion Ricochet and the coveted title.

Tags: #wwe #andrade #wwe speed #speed

