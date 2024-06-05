Will Ospreay Takes Time Off Before AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An update on AEW International Champion Will Ospreay reveals he's taking some time off ahead of a major match.

Since joining AEW in February, Ospreay has wrestled numerous entertaining matches and won his first AEW title.

At Forbidden Door, Ospreay will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship, aiming to become a double champion.

While preparing for this huge match, Fightful Select reports that Ospreay is taking this week off after competing at Double or Nothing and subsequent editions of Dynamite and Collision.

He will miss Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision this week but is expected to return next week.

Ospreay won the International Championship from Roderick Strong at Double or Nothing on May 26 and secured his AEW World Title shot by winning the #1 contender’s Casino Gauntlet match on May 29. His last match was on the June 1 edition of Collision, defeating Kyle O’Reilly to retain his title.