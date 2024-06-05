WWE 2K24 Update: WrestleMania XL Arena Now Available in Latest Patch

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

2K Games has released the latest patch update (version 1.09) for WWE 2K24, introducing a brand-new arena for gamers. The new arena is the WrestleMania XL venue, where this year’s Showcase of the Immortals saw Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

WrestleMania XL was held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Take a look at the stunning arena below.

#WWE2K24 #WrestleMania Arena Patch (1.09) is LIVE!



⭐ Added the WrestleMania XL Arena*

Includes Day ☀️and Night 🌑versions

⭐ Several stability issues have been addressed



*Available as part of the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition and Pack. pic.twitter.com/Za0CZpXqpo — #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) June 5, 2024