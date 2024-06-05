WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE 2K24 Update: WrestleMania XL Arena Now Available in Latest Patch

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 05, 2024

2K Games has released the latest patch update (version 1.09) for WWE 2K24, introducing a brand-new arena for gamers. The new arena is the WrestleMania XL venue, where this year’s Showcase of the Immortals saw Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

WrestleMania XL was held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Take a look at the stunning arena below.


