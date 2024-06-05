WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Wheeler Yuta Officially Cleared to Return to the Ring

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 05, 2024

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Wheeler Yuta has been cleared to return to action and will be wrestling this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Wheeler has been out of action for four months. Khan noted on X that Yuta was just officially cleared and will be teaming with Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley. This will be the first time all four members of the Blackpool Combat Club wrestle together in the same match.

Here is the updated card for AEW Dynamite:

- Blackpool Combat Club vs. Volador Jr, Magnus, Rugido, and Esfinge

- MJF returns to Dynamite

- Mariah May vs. Saraya

- "The Learning Tree" segment with Chris Jericho

- AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong

Tags: #aew #tony khan #wheeler yuta

