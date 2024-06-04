WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian Scheduled for This Week’s TNA Impact

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

TNA Wrestling has announced a new singles match for this Thursday's edition of TNA Impact. Nic Nemeth will take on Frankie Kazarian in a one-on-one showdown. The episode airs on Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here's the updated lineup:

- TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay

- TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis

- Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh vs. Speedball Mountain

- Gisele Shaw returns

- Kon vs. Jake Something

- Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian

