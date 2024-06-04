Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian Scheduled for This Week’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling has announced a new singles match for this Thursday's edition of TNA Impact. Nic Nemeth will take on Frankie Kazarian in a one-on-one showdown. The episode airs on Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here's the updated lineup:
- TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay
- TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis
- Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh vs. Speedball Mountain
- Gisele Shaw returns
- Kon vs. Jake Something
- Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian
THURSDAY at 8/7c on the 20th Anniversary of #TNAiMPACT!@FrankieKazarian vs. @NicTNemeth pic.twitter.com/LNfbDnOg4m— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 3, 2024
⚡ Producers for This Week's WWE Raw and Main Event
Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this week’s WWE Raw and Main Event shows: - Petey Williams produced the opening promo [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com Jun 04, 2024 05:14PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com