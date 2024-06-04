WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Producers for This Week's WWE Raw and Main Event

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this week’s WWE Raw and Main Event shows:

- Petey Williams produced the opening promo segment with Liv Morgan.

- Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

- Petey Williams also produced Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor.

- Jason Jordan produced the Sami Zayn and Chad Gable promo segment.

- Kenny Dykstra produced Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker.

- Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Natalya vs. Kiana James.

- Jason Jordan also produced Braun Strowman vs. Carlito.

- Kidd produced Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

- Shawn Daivari produced The New Day vs. Authors of Pain.

- Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest.

