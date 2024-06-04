Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this week’s WWE Raw and Main Event shows:
- Petey Williams produced the opening promo segment with Liv Morgan.
- Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.
- Petey Williams also produced Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor.
- Jason Jordan produced the Sami Zayn and Chad Gable promo segment.
- Kenny Dykstra produced Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker.
- Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Natalya vs. Kiana James.
- Jason Jordan also produced Braun Strowman vs. Carlito.
- Kidd produced Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.
- Shawn Daivari produced The New Day vs. Authors of Pain.
- Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest.
