AEW Collision Viewership Falls Below 400,000; Ratings Decline for Taped Episode

The Saturday viewership and ratings for last weekend’s edition of AEW Collision have been released by Jed I. Goodman. The episode, which aired on TBS via tape delay, saw a notable decrease in both viewership and ratings compared to the previous week.

The June 1 edition of Collision averaged 378,000 viewers, down from 415,000 the previous week when the show aired live. The episode featured a main event where Will Ospreay successfully defended his International Championship against Kyle O’Reilly.

In the P18-49 key demo, Collision recorded an average rating of 0.11, a drop from the previous week's 0.15. The show ranked No. 12 among cable original programming according to Fightful.

AEW Collision faced tough competition, airing head-to-head against the UFC 302 prelims on ESPN and Game 6 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers on ABC.