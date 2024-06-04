WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Humberto Carrillo's WWE Contract Nears Expiration, Negotiations Underway

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

Humberto Carrillo's WWE contract is set to expire on August 1st, according to Fightful Select. This coincides with the expiration date of his tag team partner Angel Garza's contract.

The report indicates WWE's interest in retaining Carrillo, mirroring their efforts with Garza. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing, though no deal has been finalized yet.

Carrillo joined WWE in 2018 and has competed on both NXT and Raw during his tenure.

