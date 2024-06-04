New Segment Announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Loveland; Updated Lineup Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The longest-reigning "For The World" champion in All Elite Wrestling history is set to make a television appearance this week.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live on TBS at 8/7c from the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado, a new segment has been announced.

FTW Champion "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho took to social media on Tuesday morning to confirm the addition of a "TV Time" segment for the weekly AEW Dynamite show.

"Hey guys! Back at it in the front row of the Rolling Stones concert checking in on my branches, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards," Jericho wrote via X. "Don’t forget to tune in to TV TIME tomorrow on AEW Dynamite and let’s make sure to keep ratings high, guys! THANKS GUYS!"

Also announced for the June 5 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is the return of MJF, Mariah May vs. Saraya, and Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship.