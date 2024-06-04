Christian Cage Discusses Future Plans and AEW Contract

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Veteran wrestler Christian Cage appeared on "INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet" to promote the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view. During the interview, the conversation turned to Cage's in-ring career and his future with AEW.

"I always said I'm going to do it until it wasn't fun," Cage said about his retirement plans. "That was my barometer on it. How could I not be having fun right now? It's still fun."

While Cage isn't setting a specific timeline for retirement, he did reveal the length remaining on his current AEW contract. "I signed a contract, I think I have three years left on this contract. We'll get to the end of that and we'll see what happens," he stated.

Looking beyond his in-ring career, Cage expressed a desire to contribute to the wrestling industry in a different way someday. "I feel like I have a lot of knowledge," he said. "I don't know everything, but I know a lot. I feel I think the business differently, I lay out matches and see matches differently than other people do. I'd like to, when the time is right, to give back to the business for what it's done for me."