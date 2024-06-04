Dominik Mysterio Injury Update

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE's Dominik Mysterio is currently sidelined due to a Tommy John injury sustained on April 15, 2024.

Mysterio got injured during his match against Andrade on the April 15 episode of WWE Raw, with the diagnosis keeping him out for “6-8 weeks.”

Despite the injury, Mysterio has continued making TV appearances and has caught Liv Morgan’s attention as she targets Rhea Ripley. This week, Mysterio was seen without his sling for the first time and even took a bump during The Judgment Day’s attack on Braun Strowman.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating:

“He’s cleared to do physicality.”

For full credit, please refer to WrestleTalk.com.

On the June 3 episode of WWE Raw, Morgan tried to get close to Mysterio again, but was confronted by Finn Balor.