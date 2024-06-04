WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dominik Mysterio Injury Update

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

WWE's Dominik Mysterio is currently sidelined due to a Tommy John injury sustained on April 15, 2024.

Mysterio got injured during his match against Andrade on the April 15 episode of WWE Raw, with the diagnosis keeping him out for “6-8 weeks.”

Despite the injury, Mysterio has continued making TV appearances and has caught Liv Morgan’s attention as she targets Rhea Ripley. This week, Mysterio was seen without his sling for the first time and even took a bump during The Judgment Day’s attack on Braun Strowman.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating:

“He’s cleared to do physicality.”

For full credit, please refer to WrestleTalk.com.

On the June 3 episode of WWE Raw, Morgan tried to get close to Mysterio again, but was confronted by Finn Balor.

Tags: #wwe #dominik mysterio

