Brian Cage Reveals He Has Approximately Six Years Remaining on His AEW Contract

Brian Cage recently revealed that he had re-signed with AEW on a “lengthy” deal. Cage, who has been with the company since 2020, has held the FTW Championship and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on The Lightweights Podcast, Brian Cage discussed negotiating his contract with the help of an agent. He emphasized his commitment to AEW, stating, “I don’t see myself going anywhere else. With how long I’ve been there and how long my contract is for and everything else, it makes sense to stay put and I’m happy with that.”

Cage was also asked if his contract has “about six years” left. He confirmed, “Yeah.”

When talking about the negotiations, Cage explained how his agent assisted him. “It was a little bit of everything, including bonuses,” he said. “Like a DVD bonus menu. I basically talked to him, we went back and forth until I felt like, ‘that’s as far as I’m going to go,’ and then tag him in to add anything onto it. I felt like I got a little bit of everything with him.”