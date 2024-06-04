WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Bully Ray Fires Back at "AEW IWC Toxic Trash" After Claims He Was "Put in His Place" by Swerve Strickland

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

Bully Ray Fires Back at "AEW IWC Toxic Trash" After Claims He Was "Put in His Place" by Swerve Strickland

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland appeared on Busted Open Radio for a discussion with host Bully Ray. During the conversation, Ray mentioned Swerve's upcoming “premium live event” match against Will Ospreay. Swerve corrected him, saying, “We don’t do PLEs, we got pay-per-views.” Ray thanked Swerve for the correction.

Twitter/X user @istomatoafruit shared the video clip, commenting that Ray was “put in his place” by Swerve. Ray responded to the user with:

“Dear God…🤣 Yeah…I really got ‘put in my place.’ Once again, the nameless, faceless AEW IWC toxic trash rears its ugly head. But when ya got nothin, you’ll try to hold onto anything. Keep it comin. ✌🏽”


Tags: #aew #bully ray #swerve strickland

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87809/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π