Bully Ray Fires Back at "AEW IWC Toxic Trash" After Claims He Was "Put in His Place" by Swerve Strickland

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland appeared on Busted Open Radio for a discussion with host Bully Ray. During the conversation, Ray mentioned Swerve's upcoming “premium live event” match against Will Ospreay. Swerve corrected him, saying, “We don’t do PLEs, we got pay-per-views.” Ray thanked Swerve for the correction.

Twitter/X user @istomatoafruit shared the video clip, commenting that Ray was “put in his place” by Swerve. Ray responded to the user with:

“Dear God…🤣 Yeah…I really got ‘put in my place.’ Once again, the nameless, faceless AEW IWC toxic trash rears its ugly head. But when ya got nothin, you’ll try to hold onto anything. Keep it comin. ✌🏽”