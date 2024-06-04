WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Raw Talk Unveils Mysterious Video: ‘A Reckoning Is Coming’

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

This week’s episode of Raw Talk introduced an enigmatic new video, hinting at an impending reckoning. The post-show for Monday night’s Raw showcased this intriguing clip, which you can view below.

The video conveyed the following messages:

“I Have Shown You Signs and Wonders.

Yet, You Do Not Believe?

I Offered You Hope.

Freedom From the Pit.

You Spit in My Face.

Mock My Family.

Question My Timing.

One Last Chance.

An Opportunity to Repent.

But My Patience Runs Thin.

There is a Reckoning Coming.

Your Belief is Indifferent.

It is Inevitable.

You Will Learn You Are Finite.

And You Shall All Behold.

What We Have Become.

A Massacre is Coming.”


